Hasanov and Akar followed “Brother Fist” military exercises on border with Iran

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan and Turkey Zakir Hasanov and Hulusi Akar followed today the joint Azerbaijani-Turkish exercises “Brother Fist” in the regions bordering with Iran.

Units of the land forces, air force, special forces, engineering troops, rocket and artillery troops are engaged in the exercises.

“Threats and provocations directed against Turkey and Azerbaijan, no matter where or from who they come, will be perceived as directed against the two states. Friends will be perceived as common friends, enemies as common enemies. No one should doubt this,” the Azerbaijani media quoted Hulusi Akar as saying.

Presidents of Turkey and Azerbaijan, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ilham Aliyev referred today during the telephone conversation to the ongoing drills. Aliyev, in particular, stated that “Brother Fist exercises are yet another manifestation of Turkish-Azerbaijani unity.”