Aliyev: “Armenia should not wait for a miracle”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev voiced new threats against Armenia in Shushi today.

“Armenia should not forget the lessons of the second war. They should know that playing with fire will cost them dearly. The events of this year – operations “Farrukh”, “Retribution”, on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border on September 13-14 – should be a lesson for Armenia. We are teaching this lesson and hope that, finally, they will understand it, take care of their domestic affairs and stop hanker after our territory, Karabakh. Karabakh is our land,” he said.

“We are fulfilling all our commitments assumed by the statement of November 10, 2020. But does Armenia fulfill them? No! Immediately after the second Karabakh war, Pashinyan was so frightened that the occupied territories of Aghdam, Kelbajar and Lachin were returned to us without a single shot,” Aliyev said.

According to him, “after those events, Pashinyan again began to play for time.”

“What are the Armenian armed forces doing in Karabakh? Our patience is not unlimited, and I want to once again warn that if this commitment is not fulfilled, Azerbaijan will take the necessary steps,” Aliyev said.

“For two years we have not touched the cars going from Armenia to Karabakh and back along the Lachin road. We are committed to our obligations. Armenia also pledged to provide road links between the western regions of Azerbaijan and the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic. Two years have passed, there is no feasibility study, no progress, no railroad, no road. And how long do we have to wait?” the Azerbaijani president said.

“Armenia should be sincere in peace talks with Azerbaijan, it should not play for time, should not wait for a miracle that someone will come and fight for them. No one will do that for them,” Aliyev said.

“We want peace, but a just peace. The conditions we put forward are fair, based on international law, and the peace treaty must be signed on the basis of these conditions. If Armenia shows its will, it will be signed, if not, it will not be signed. Life will show what will happen next,” the Azerbaijani president said.