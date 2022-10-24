“Azerbaijan ready for consultations in Baku-Tbilisi-Yerevan format”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said today that Azerbaijan is ready to hold trilateral consultations in the Baku-Tbilisi-Yerevan format.

Interfax reports that Aliyev announced this at the meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.

“Today there was an exchange of ideas (with the Prime Minister of Georgia) regarding the consultations between Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia. If Armenia agrees, we are also ready for it,” Aliyev said.

He noted that “if the document is signed, peace will be established in the region and an area of cooperation will be created.”

“We have already familiarized the Armenian side with the five basic principles of conflict settlement, and are hopeful that Armenia will start negotiations and sign the peace treaty,” Azerbaijani president said.