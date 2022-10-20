Aliyev and Erdogan open new airport in Zangelan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan opened a new airport in Zangelan today.

Turkey’s president’s plane landed at Zangelan airport. Erdogan became the first foreign leader to visit the new airport.

Authorities of Azerbaijan state that Zangelan is considered “important transport logistics hub”.

Zangelan airport became the eight international airport in Azerbaijan.

The construction of the airport launched in spring 2021.