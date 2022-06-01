Putin welcomes first meeting of Armenian-Azerbaijani border commission

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed during a phone conversation today a number of issues on the Armenia-Russia bilateral agenda, touched upon regional issues, and the Armenian-Azerbaijani border situation.

Armenian government reports that the Russian president welcomed the first meeting of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border demarcation and border security commission and reaffirmed Russia’s readiness to support the border demarcation process.

The parties emphasized that according to the reached agreement, the next sitting of the commission will be held in Moscow.

They also referred to the issue of opening regional communications and agreed on activation of the work of the trilateral task group.

“Nikol Pashinyan shared his impressions from the last meeting in Brussels with the Russian president and expressed concern over the comments that followed the meeting, stressing that they have nothing to do with the essence of the discussions.”

In accordance with the provisions of the April 19 joint statement of the Armenian prime minister and the Russian president, the interlocutors also discussed issues related to the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, in particular, the possibility of intensifying the work of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship.