Ruben Vardanyan responds to Armenian PM from Baku jail

Yerevan /Mediamax/. During the interrogation in Baku jail Ruben Vardanyan was asked questions regarding the recent statement made by the Armenian Prime Minister.

Nikol Pashinyan, in particular, stated that “the Armenian authorities want to understand who ‘sent’ Ruben Vardanyan to Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, ‘for what purpose and under what guarantees.’”

Ruben Vardanyan’s office reported that after receiving confirmation of information about the statement in a conversation with his family, Ruben Vardanyan requested to make a public comment:

“First, each person interprets the actions of others based on his or her own life models and principles.

Secondly, if the Prime Minister had any questions for me, he had the opportunity to ask them during our last meeting in November 2022, when I was still the State Minister of Artsakh. Nonetheless, I am ready to answer any of his questions even now, within my capabilities.

Thirdly, I want to remind the premier that in the spring of 2018, when my partners and I first met with them, I voiced three points that I have always adhered to and will continue to adhere to:

1. My partners and I do not want to and will not interfere in Armenia’s politics.

2. We do charity regardless of our relations with the Armenian authorities, because we did and do it for the people. For me, helping people remains a key task and humanitarian mission.

3. The only thing that can change my approach is the fate of Artsakh.

The events of 2020 and the continuing threats against Artsakh were a turning point for me, something I have always stated openly and consistently. Since then, all my actions have been driven by concern for the fate of Artsakh and its people.

Now our people are going through one of the most difficult and hardest stages of their history. Despite all the difficulties and disagreements, I believe that we will be able to overcome this period and build a peaceful and bright future.”