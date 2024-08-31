Pashinyan wants to find out who “sent” Ruben Vardanyan to Armenia and Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that the Armenian authorities want to understand who and "with what purpose and guarantees” sent Ruben Vardanyan to Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.

“How did it happen that Ruben Vardanyan renounced his Russian citizenship? Who advised him or instructed him to take that step? Who sent him to Armenia, who sent him to Nagorno-Karabakh, for what purpose, with what guarantees, what assurances, what promises? And who said at the end: “you know what, we do not really know him, who he is, because he is a citizen of another country.” Do we want answers to these questions or not? It is a really serious problem that we are dealing with,” Nikol Pashinyan said at today’s press conference.

Former State Minister of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan is in Azerbaijani jail since the end of September 2023.