Ara Ayvazyan: Those who disagree with the government’s policy branded as “Kremlin spies”


Photo: Press service of Armenian Foreign Ministry (archive photo)


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Former Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan said that the thesis that Russia is the main threat to the Armenian statehood is being actively planted in Armenia.

Ara Ayvazyan said this in Moscow at a meeting of the Russian-Armenian Lazarev Club, TASS reports.

 

“If after the collapse of the Soviet Union and until very recently Russia was perceived as the sole and non-alternative guarantor of the security of the Republic of Armenia, we are now witnessing a fundamental transformation of public perception. The image of Russia as the true cause of all our troubles, losses and humiliations and the main source of threats to our statehood and independence is being planted,” he said.

 

Ara Ayvazyan noted that those who disagree with the policy of the current leadership are accused in Armenia of working for Moscow, “branded as Kremlin spies and agents of Moscow’s influence.”

