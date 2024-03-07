Pashinyan speaks about attempts of using religion in political aims

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that "regretfully, sometimes attempts are being made to use religion in political purposes.”

During a meeting with the Supreme Imam of Al-Azhar in Egypt, Sheikh Ahmed Mohamed el-Tayeb, he noted that one of the reasons for it is that people sometimes do not have right ideas about religions.

“In this regard, the Prime Minister highlighted the role of governments. Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the long history of the Armenian people’s communication with Islam and mentioned the fact that thousands of Armenians found refuge in Islamic countries. The Prime Minister also highlighted the existing religious tolerance in Egypt and stressed the fact of the warm attitude displayed toward the local Armenian community,” the government’s news release reads.