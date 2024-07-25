Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev got familiarized with construction works of “Victory Park” in Baku.

Azertaj reports that the park located on 8 November Avenue covers an area of over nine hectares.

The park’s entrance features 44 arch elements. The arch is 44 meters in height and 22 meters in width.

On the side wall of the museum, the area of which is 9,200 square meters, the names of killed soldiers and officers will be displayed.

Mediamax notes that following the 2020 war, Aliyev opened a “Park of War Trophies” in Baku, which The Economist called “disgusting.”

The park, in particular, displayed mannequins of wounded Armenian soldiers and helmets of Armenian soldiers killed during the war.