Russia and Iran finalize comprehensive strategic partnership agreement

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russia and Iran have finalized the comprehensive partnership agreement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said.

“Editing a document, meant to elevate the status of Russian-Iranian ties to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership, has taken almost two and a half years and today it can be considered complete,” the diplomat said in an interview with TASS.

“It was agreed to launch internal procedures necessary to prepare the agreement for signing within the framework of top-level bilateral interaction in the near future. We hope that very soon we will witness this truly historic event,” Rudenko said.

Earlier, IRNA said that Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian in a phone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin said that Tehran was ready to sign the comprehensive partnership agreement at the BRICS summit in Kazan in October.