US Senior Adviser for Caucasus Negotiations is in Yerevan - Mediamax.am

283 views

US Senior Adviser for Caucasus Negotiations is in Yerevan


Photo: The Security Council office


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan and the US Senior Adviser for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono discussed issues related to regional security and stability.

The Security Council office reported that the interlocutors referred to the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the recent developments.

 

Armen Grigoryan reaffirmed the commitment of the Armenian side to establish a comprehensive and durable peace in the region.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.




Latest news

Foreign Policy | July 25, 2024 12:19
US Senior Adviser for Caucasus Negotiations is in Yerevan

Region | July 24, 2024 16:42
Aliyev gets familiarized with construction works of “Victory Park”

Foreign Policy | July 23, 2024 12:40
Russia and Iran finalize comprehensive strategic partnership agreement
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Quality Sign BW
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2024