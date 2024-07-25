US Senior Adviser for Caucasus Negotiations is in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan and the US Senior Adviser for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono discussed issues related to regional security and stability.

The Security Council office reported that the interlocutors referred to the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the recent developments.

Armen Grigoryan reaffirmed the commitment of the Armenian side to establish a comprehensive and durable peace in the region.