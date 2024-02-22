SCS: Armenia diversifies its security

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan said today that "the weapon Azerbaijan acquires is not for establishing stability in the region.”

“We proposed to have weapon control mechanisms, as we believe that this control can be a process of establishing stability and durable peace in the region. We are moving according to this agenda,” the Security Council Secretary said, speaking to reporters.

He noted that Armenia is diversifying its security and foreign policy.

“We do it very openly. Armenia’s diversification includes not only the West, but also India and other countries,” Grigoryan noted.