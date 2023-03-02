Armenian PM says diplomats “must multiply their efforts”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that "diplomatic service must multiply its efforts.”

“Today, when we are facing the most serious external security challenges, the diplomatic service must multiply its efforts to advance our state interests, protect the democracy, sovereignty, independence of our state, contribute to the increase of Armenia’s international reputation, strengthening of economic ties.

We need to be able to appreciate the failures of the past and move forward to achieve our goals. Our future achievements in the international arena are conditioned by the efficiency of your work,” Pashinyan said in the congratulatory message on the occasion of the Diplomat’s Day.