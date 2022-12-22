Pashinyan’s staff criticizes Ruben Vardanyan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Deputy Chief of Armenian Prime Minister’s Staff Taron Chakhoyan criticized today Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan.

“The international consensus that Lachin corridor should be opened immediately was clearly emphasized at the session of the UN Security Council. The calls addressed to Azerbaijan were clear and substantive.

The voiced statements are, of course, the result of diplomatic efforts made by the Armenian side. And parallel to all this, Ruben Vardanyan states from Nagorno-Karabakh that Armenia is not responding as he expected. It makes one wonder what Ruben Vardanyan expected from Armenia, apart from solving the issue peacefully and diplomatically,” Taron Chakhoyan wrote.

In an interview with Rusarminfo yesterday, Ruben Vardanyan said in particular:

“Why are we talking about other countries? We can talk about Armenia. Armenia is not responding as I expected, I am surprised. It is really unexpected for me to see such indifference, such caution over this.”

The State Minister of Artsakh made this statement before the session of the UN Security Council. Moreover, this morning he thanked the Armenian government for the efforts.