Two versions of peace treaty exist, Armen Grigoryan says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan said today that the text of the peace treaty submitted by Azerbaijan "does not look much like a peace treaty.”

“There are two versions of the text of the peace treaty the parties are working on – one proposed by Russia, the other by Azerbaijan. The West has not offered us any text. The West is trying to create an environment for negotiations, Moscow is also trying to create such an environment,” the Secretary of the Security Council said.

“Azerbaijan wrote the five points, three of them are about Nagorno-Karabakh but its name is not mentioned. The approach of the Armenian side is that if there is any reference to Nagorno-Karabakh, it should be clearly stated. At the meeting held in Washington, an agreement between me and the assistant to the President of Azerbaijan has been reached on creating an international mechanism for Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan to discuss the rights and security of Nagorno Karabakh Armenians. To date, there is no clarity about that mechanism, and there is no clarity whether we will do it under the peace treaty or separately,” Grigoryan said.

He noted that Yerevan is for the creation of security guarantees, and for a discussion between Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan on the rights and security issues.

“It can be fixed by a peace treaty or another international mechanism,” he said.