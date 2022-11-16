Blinken urged Aliyev to “maintain the ceasefire and limit provocations” - Mediamax.am

Blinken urged Aliyev to “maintain the ceasefire and limit provocations”


U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke today with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev "to discuss outcomes and next steps on the Armenian-Azerbaijani bilateral peace discussions”.

“The Secretary underscored U.S. support for the peace process and urged the two sides to schedule further talks, as agreed in Washington. He urged President Aliyev to maintain the ceasefire and limit provocations, while exploring confidence building measures with Armenia to set the stage for peace”, U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said.

