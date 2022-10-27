Alen Simonyan comments on claims about change of political course

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan said today that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will leave for Sochi on October 31, where he is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Alen Simonyan said that Armenia does not spoil its relations with any country.

“The Republic of Armenia wants to be treated fairly, wants the implementation of the obligations regarding its borders.”

“I expect all our partners in the CSTO, our main ally, to realize that Armenia cannot afford a step back. We will do everything to protect the interests of the Republic of Armenia, the interests of the Armenian people and the people of Artsakh. The borders of our country must be protected. Perhaps, the Russian side wants a change of political course here. Armenia has not done anything in that direction,” the speaker of the Armenian parliament said.

He said it is not honest and fair to accuse the Armenian side of trying to ensure its security and attribute it to the change of course.

“I call on our partners before accusing Armenia of geopolitical reversals to ask themselves: are they doing everything right and is such a geopolitical reversal not their hidden desire,” Simonyan said.