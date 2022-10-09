Pashinyan expects people’s support in advancing the “peace agenda”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today in the parliament that “the situation around Armenia continues to remain tense, but we see certain possibilities for easing the tension.”

“We see it also based on the content of the negotiation process. During 10 days, a number of meetings took place, in particular: Blinken-Mirzoyan-Bayramov, Sullivan-Grigoryan-Hajiyev meetings, Mirzoyan-Bayramov meeting, Blinken-Bayramov-Mirzoyan trilateral telephone conversation. These are not simple and easy conversations, but according to my assessment, the recent discussions and diplomatic work have created a certain space for us to move forward,” he said.

He noted that with the December 8, 1991 agreement on the formation of the CIS, Armenia and Azerbaijan mutually recognized each other’s territorial integrity and stressed that there are signs that this approach can be mutually acceptable to the parties.

“I think there is a certain space for a dialogue between Nagorno-Karabakh and Azerbaijan,” the premier added.

“I confirm that we have adopted a peace agenda, I assume responsibility for carrying it out, and I expect the support of the parliamentary majority and the people,” Pashinyan said.