Pashinyan: Aliyev tries to advance idea of opening “second front” against Russia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated today at the National Assembly that “in its contacts with the West, Azerbaijan presents Armenia as a strongly pro-Russian country, trying to advance the idea of opening a second front against Russia in the context of the situation around Ukraine.”

“In its contacts with Russia, it presents Armenia as a strongly pro-Western state that has intense relations with the European Union and the United States. It is trying to create certain sentiments in Russia implying the need to punish Armenia, in this way trying to build understanding for its aggressive policy towards Armenia,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

“It is a fact that Armenia has close military-political relations with Russia. It is a fact that Armenia has intense contacts with Western countries, cooperates with the European Union, has a strategic dialogue with the United States, but the context Azerbaijan is trying to present has nothing to do with reality. Armenia is an independent, sovereign state which is faithful to its commitments,” Nikol Pashinyan said.