Pashinyan: Azerbaijanis can head to Nakhichevan through Armenia’s border

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the cabinet sitting today that Azerbaijanis can cross Armenia’s border and go to Nakhichevan today in accordance with the procedure established by Armenia’s legislation.

“Speaking about Armenia’s obligations, Azerbaijan says that Armenia is committed to ensuring the connection between the western regions of Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan. We are ready to ensure that connection every day, it is Azerbaijan that does not take advantage of the opportunities we provide. Even today, we say: come and cross Armenia’s border, go to Nakhichevan in accordance with the procedure established by Armenia’s legislation.

Since last year we have set Armenian customs and border guard points and told Azerbaijan that at any time they can cross these points in accordance with the established procedure and connect with Nakhichevan,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

Referring to the construction of new roads, the prime minister said that according to the trilateral statement, it should be done with the consent of the parties:

“We say that we consider discussing the route of these roads only after the legal procedures are fixed and launched. I officially state that today Azerbaijan can cross Armenia’s border from several check-points and organize traffic to Nakhichevan. Gazakh is the most western region of Azerbaijan, let them come, cross, go to Nakhichevan. We guarantee the safety of this traffic in accordance with the procedure established by Armenia’s legislation. We have customs services not only in the Gazakh-Ijevan section but also in the Gazakh-Berd, Vardenis, Sisian, Yeraskh sections. We have customs service in Goris section for quite a long time, and during this period Azerbaijan has not even tried to use it. It never happened that they wanted to cross it, and we did not allow. But I repeat: this should happen in accordance with the procedure established by Armenia’s legislation.”

Referring to the point of the statement, according to which free movement should be ensured, Nikol Pashinyan said:

“The Constitution of the Republic of Armenia states that citizens of the Republic of Armenia have the right to free movement, but this does not mean that this free movement should take place by bypassing the legislation. We must record these realities clearly and internationally.”