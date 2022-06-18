Armenian president tells Putin that war could’ve been stopped on October 19

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturian said at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that there was an opportunity to stop the war on October 19, [2020].

This is evidenced by the transcript of the meeting posted on the Kremlin website. This extract though is missing from the video posted on the website of the President of Armenia.

“Actually, we wanted to stop early, somehow end the war, and I know about your efforts. You had the opportunity on October 19 [2020] - we talked about this with Sergey Viktorovich [Lavrov] when he was in Yerevan. But it happened on November 9 [2020], but the most important is that the war stopped,” the press service of the President of Russia quoted Khachaturian as saying.