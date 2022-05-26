Pashinyan: Opposition takes revenge on the public

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that "the political significance of the actions of the Armenian opposition has now been exhausted.”

Speaking in the Armenian parliament today, he said that the main sense of what is happening is to create the utmost inconvenience for the people thus taking revenge for the results of the 2021 early parliamentary elections.

“For more than a month, the Armenian opposition has had the opportunity to convey its message to the public through all possible political means and actions. The purpose of such actions is to engage the public in the process and to formulate a specific political demand. Obviously, this did not happen. These processes are no longer against the government, but against the public, and have the following logic: “if you do not join us, stay more in traffic jams, we will create more inconveniences for you,” he said.