Opposition presents public demand of Pashinyan’s resignation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Member of Armenia faction of the National Assembly Ishkhan Saghatelyan presented today in France’s square the public demand of resignation of the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The demand runs as follows:

“Nikol Pashinyan, who has occupied the seat of the Prime Minister of Armenia, having failed to defend the interests of Armenians in the Artsakh conflict negotiation process, brought war and defeat.

He confessed that he could have prevented the war and avoided thousands of casualties, but he did not do it.

In June 2021, he promised to return the POWs in a month or two, but we still have prisoners of war.

With his election program, he promised to pursue a policy of final clarification of the status of Artsakh through the full realization of the right to self-determination. He stressed that the people of Artsakh could not survive under the subordination of Azerbaijan, but he lied again, now he is going the other way. He promised rapid economic growth, but only public debt, poverty, prices and death rates are rising.

He failed to fulfill many promises, the last of which had a tragic end: the person who was presenting the stopping of his motorcade when the traffic light is red, giving way to a pedestrian as an achievement, ran over the pregnant woman in broad daylight and, as usual, ran away.

Based on all this, Nikol Pashinyan is not legitimate, he does not have a mandate to take our state to new concessions and must resign.”

Saghatelyan also said that the two opposition factions of the National Assembly – I Have Honor and Armenia – came to the parliament to present this public demand.