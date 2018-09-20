“Armenia experiences a period of essential changes”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Armenian government attaches importance and encourages women’s active involvement in political live and government system.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this on September 19, receiving Dunja Mijatović, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights.



Nikol Pashinyan noted that women have played and still play an important role in democratic processes within Armenia, which also contributed to the “velvet”, non-violent nature of recent revolution.



Touching upon the political developments over past few months, Armenian PM said that this is a period of essential changes for the Armenian society. According to PM, the government’s reforms following the revolution are aimed at protection of human rights, development of civil society, advancement of democracy, activation of citizens’ participation in decision-making process, as well as success in fight against corruption.