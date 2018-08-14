Armenian PM: No criminal will escape justice

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has posted a video message on his Facebook page today, in which he assures that "every criminal will be brought to punishment and every penny stolen from the people will be recovered”.

Pashinyan added, “There is no alternative to the victorious march of the popular revolution.”



“The rule of the people is established in Armenia and there is no power capable of derailing the victory of the people’s revolution,” said the Prime Minister.



He has stressed that all who try to stand in the way of the people “will find themselves in the garbage bin of history”.



“There is no alternative to establishment of the rule of law in Armenia. All who committed crimes against the state and the people will be brought to punishment. Everyone will be held accountable in accordance with the order and procedures indicated in the constitution. We will implement this political process in the scope of the authorities given to us by the people without crossing the boundaries. We do not want to replace fill our pockets with what was stolen by others. We want to return the stolen assets to the state budget of Armenia and use them to care for the needs of the Armenian people,” said Pashinyan.



The Armenian Prime Minister has also reminded about the rally at the Republic Square in Yerevan, which is scheduled to kick off at 18:30 on August 17. According to Pashinyan, they will sum up “the first 100 days of people’s power” during the rally.