Armenia’s first PM: The country has become a one-man show

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of the Armenian political party National Democratic Union Vazgen Manukyan has described the court decision to arrest Robert Kocharyan as "dangerous”.

“Our party and I personally were in firm opposition to Robert Kocharyan in the ten years of his presidency. We blamed the government for many problems and spoke against many of its decisions. However, I categorically disagree with the charges brought against Robert Kocharyan and Yuri Khachaturov, because I consider them unfounded and I believe that decision is dangerous and threatening for the national security of Armenia,” reads Manukyan’s statement, published on his website.



Vazgen Manukyan also found it troubling that “Armenia has become a one-man show, where the balancing forces in the face of opposition parties, NGOs and the press do next to nothing”.



“It seems like everyone is waiting, scared. This path will take us to the situation Armenia endured in 1937, the unlawful arrests, the war and isolation from the world,” said Manukyan.