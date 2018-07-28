2558 views

“Kocharyan’s arrest is illegal”, aide says


Viktor Soghomonyan
Viktor Soghomonyan

Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Head of the Office of Armenia’s second President Viktor Soghomonyan stated today that the criminal case against Robert Kocharyan and his arrest are illegal.

“This is a political and personal vengeance, which doesn’t and can’t  have any legal foundation,” Viktor Soghomonyan said in a news conference today.

“We demand to immediately release Robert Kocharyan,” Head of the Office said.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Politics | July 28, 2018 14:10
“Kocharyan’s arrest is illegal”, aide says

Foreign Policy | July 28, 2018 08:44
Armenian PM talks efficient development of Russian-Armenian ties

Politics | July 28, 2018 08:41
Robert Kocharyan arrested for 2 months
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe