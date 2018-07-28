“Kocharyan’s arrest is illegal”, aide says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Head of the Office of Armenia’s second President Viktor Soghomonyan stated today that the criminal case against Robert Kocharyan and his arrest are illegal.
“This is a political and personal vengeance, which doesn’t and can’t have any legal foundation,” Viktor Soghomonyan said in a news conference today.
“We demand to immediately release Robert Kocharyan,” Head of the Office said.
