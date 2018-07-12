Armenian PM: Filling prisons is not our purpose

Yerevan /Mediamax/. "Filling prisons is not our purpose,” said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

“We attach importance to establishing the rule of law and fighting crime, criminal mentality and corruption, so this is the most significant process going on within Armenian society. But our purpose in these efforts is not to fill prisons. Our purpose is to maintain law and order, and as for the fight against corruption, our goal is to recover the losses it has caused to the state and the people to the last penny,” Pashinyan said while introducing Armenian Investigative Committee’s new Chairman Hayk Grigoryan to the committee board on July 10.



“Armenian citizens should be certain that everyone is equal under the law for the Investigative committee, regardless of name, biography, descent and current or previous position. This is the most important matter and the resolution of this problem mainly depends on the atmosphere we establish in Armenia and the reality we build today,” noted Pashinyan.