Pashinyan: Fight against corruption is now irreversible in Armenia


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan believes that the fight against corruption has become irreversible in Armenia.

“Corruption has been one of the biggest problems and causes of stagnation for Armenia. Obviously, we will continue the fight and I am certain we can expect impressive results. This entire period is the triumph of large, positive changes in mentality of our citizens. I believe this process has become irreversible,” the head of Armenian government said in the interview to Mir TV channel.

