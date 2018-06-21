All parliamentary factions to discuss amendments in Armenian Electoral Code

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Four factions from the Armenian National Assembly (NA) formed a working group to start discussions on the amendments in the Electoral Code of Armenia.

“Taking into consideration current political situation, as well as the necessity to find political solutions, upon the proposal of the Speaker of Armenian NA Ara Babloyan, 4 factions announced their commitment to start the discussions,” the statement by NA reads.



3 representatives from each faction will be involved in the group.



Republican faction will be represented by Arpine Hovhannisyan, Davit Harutyunyan and Vigen Sargsyan, Tsarukyan faction by Naira Zohrabyan, Sergey Bagratyan and Gevorg Petrosyan, Yelq faction by Edmon Marukyan, Lena Nazaryan and Grigori Dokhoyan, ARF faction by Armen Rustamyan, Spartak Seyranyan, Lusine Hovhannisyan.



The working group stated its readiness to cooperate with representatives of the government’s working group (3 people).