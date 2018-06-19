Sovereign and prosperous Armenia means strong Russia and vice versa, official says

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Secretary of the Armenian National Security Council Armen Grigoryan believes that "a sovereign and prosperous Armenia means strong Russia and vice versa”.

“In terms of global interests the new Armenian authorities follow the policy of not only maintaining strategic relations with Russia, but also giving them new impetus politically, economically, socially and culturally. I am convinced that bilateral relations between Armenia and Russia have huge potential, which we must fulfill for the benefit of our countries and nations,” Armen Grigoryan wrote in the article published on Gazeta.ru.

He notes that at the same time, “you can hardly find a strategic alliance without problems, mistakes and misunderstanding”.

“The fact that Armenia’s allies in CSTO and EAEU have not developed a common strategic stance on particularly sensitive issues is an extremely charged matter for the Armenian society. It is unacceptable for us and our partners to ignore territorial claims from other states, because such rhetoric can be perceived as an act of aggression. I believe that pragmatism and morality should be interdependent and complementary in politics. Doesn’t strategic alliance imply added political value in the form of mutual recognition of a special status for the parties? Undoubtedly, our relations must have a moral basis, especially in politics,” said Armen Grigoryan.

“We have to admit that peoples do not think in calculating, cold categories. They appeal to morality and justice. Armenian nation sees only one picture in this situation – our allies give our adversary a tool, which they use exclusively for aggression. Naturally, we should discuss this matter at the highest level and find solutions that are acceptable for mutual interests of our countries. The concept of these solutions is rather simple: a sovereign and prosperous Armenia means strong Russia and vice versa,” stressed Grigoryan.

“Multifaceted approach is the imperative and the spirit of our times. It does not mean at all this approach wears the prefix “anti”. Having gone through millennia of hardship and impediment, Armenia and the Armenian people cannot afford to be anti-Russian, anti-European, anti-Iranian or anti-American. We have always supported the “and-and” formula, which was realized practically when Armenia, an EAEU member, signed a political agreement with the European Union. Armenian-Russian relations have a big future ahead in the framework of this direction, as we are the party most interested in peace and stability in the region where Russia’s geopolitical role cannot be overrated,” concluded Armen Grigoryan.