Armenian President: The youth hold the key to future

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated school graduates today and noted that Armenia needs "a competitive education system” to become an advanced, strong country.

“I am certain recent changes in the republic have shown you how powerful the youth can be, how insane teenage years can feel, and what you can achieve if you join efforts and believe in yourselves,” reads the presidential message.

President Sarkissian has urged the youngsters to have faith in Armenia’s future and become its most active creators.

“You hold the keys to your own future and that of your homeland. Look forward and work towards your goals with confidence, and believe that the farewell bell today leads you to the Armenia of our dreams,” concluded Sarkissian.