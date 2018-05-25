620 views

Armenian President: The youth hold the key to future


Armen Sarkissian
Armen Sarkissian

Photo: Photolure


Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated school graduates today and noted that Armenia needs "a competitive education system” to become an advanced, strong country.

“I am certain recent changes in the republic have shown you how powerful the youth can be, how insane teenage years can feel, and what you can achieve if you join efforts and believe in yourselves,” reads the presidential message. 

 

Armen Sarkissian: I am ready to be an ally for the youth

 

President Sarkissian has urged the youngsters to have faith in Armenia’s future and become its most active creators.

 

“You hold the keys to your own future and that of your homeland. Look forward and work towards your goals with confidence, and believe that the farewell bell today leads you to the Armenia of our dreams,” concluded Sarkissian. 

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | May 25, 2018 15:18
NATO appreciates political dialogue with Armenia

Society | May 25, 2018 13:07
Lydian Armenia welcomes the call for responsible mining

Politics | May 25, 2018 12:46
Armenian President invited to visit by Georgian counterpart
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe