Azerbaijan builds tunnels on Stepanakert-Shushi-Lachin highway

Azerbaijan builds tunnels on Stepanakert-Shushi-Lachin highway


Photo: trend.az


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani media outlets report with reference to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads about the construction of Stepanakert-Shushi-Lachin highway.

Trend Agency reports that “on the road with a total length of 34 kilometers, the width of the roadbed is 15 meters and the width of each lane is 3.75 meters.”

 

Two bridges and four tunnels will be built on the highway. Drilling is underway at the entrance and exit portals of the first and third tunnels with lengths of 440 and 1,100 meters and at the exit portal of the second tunnel with a length of 540 meters.

 

Works are also underway to relocate communication lines.

