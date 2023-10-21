Samvel Shahramanyan: “The Republic of Artsakh not dissolved”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh President Samvel Shahramanyan said today that “the Republic of Artsakh has not been dissolved.”

“There are many questions related to the document that I cannot talk about here. I assure you that we are familiar with both positive and negative aspects of that document. No document can dissolve the republic created by the people.

That document was adopted to stop hostilities. If the war stopped an hour later, they would have entered the city.

If we knew that we could win in those military operations, we would go till the end. We spared our boys, the lives of the civilians,” Samvel Shahramanyan said, speaking with Artsakh citizens during the protest action in front of the Artsakh representation in Armenia.

He noted that he has a lot to say, but what he will say “contains great dangers for both Armenia and Artsakh.”

“We all appeared in an extremely difficult situation and what is happening here makes the situation even worse. Our enemy is one. I am ready to talk about everything, I am responsible before all of you and your families with the decisions I made.

We have another homeland, the Republic of Armenia, and we have no right to endanger the fate of Armenia,” Samvel Shahramanyan said.