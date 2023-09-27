Azerbaijan confirms Ruben Vardanyan’s arrest

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijan has confirmed the arrest of former Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan.

The Trend Agency reports this with reference to the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

The agency also published an image of detained Vardanyan, provided by the State Border Guard Service, of what it can be concluded that he is handcuffed.

A helicopter is seen in the background, which, apparently, transported Vardanyan to Baku.

Earlier today, Vardanyan’s spouse Veronika Zonabend confirmed the fact of his arrest by the Azerbaijani authorities.

“This morning my husband, Ruben Vardanyan, philanthropist, businessman and former State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, has been arrested and captured by the Azerbaijani authorities at the border while trying to leave Artsakh with thousands of other Armenians fleeing the Azerbaijani occupation. Throughout the ten months of the blockade, Ruben stood shoulder to shoulder with the people of Artsakh, endured hardship and struggled to survive with them. I pray that my husband will be released unharmed and ask for your support,” Veronika Zonabend said in a statement.