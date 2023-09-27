Over 47,000 forcibly displaced people enter Armenia from Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Some 47 thousand 115 forcibly displaced people have entered Armenia from Artsakh, 22,800 of them have been registered, Prime Minister’s spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan said today.

Those citizens who have not been registered can contact the territorial centers of the Unified Social Service, coordination and registration stations set in the provinces and communities, Narek Mkrtchyan, Labor and Social Affairs Minister, said.

“It is very important for them to get registered. This will give us a complete picture and an opportunity to assess the needs to effectively implement the upcoming programs and also to understand the scope of the beneficiaries. A bill has already been put into circulation, which will enable our compatriots of Nagorno-Karabakh to use the apartment rental and hospitality program. We plan to implement this in Syunik, Vayots Dzor and Gegharkunik provinces. The program will have another component: food cards will be provided to the beneficiaries. We also do not rule out adding a component of compensation of utility costs in the near future,” Narek Mkrtchyan said.