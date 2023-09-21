Ruben Vardanyan says Stepanakert is being shelled

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Former Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan reported about "mass shelling” of Stepanakert.
“A massive shelling has begun,” he wrote in telegram.
The co-chair of Aprelu Yerkir (Country to live in) party Mesrop Arakelyan also made a similar post.
