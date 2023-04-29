Mirzoyan says “Armenia to never be engaged in talks on new regulations in Lachin”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said today that “Armenia has never been and will not be engaged in talks on new regulations in the Lachin corridor.”

He said this during a joint news conference with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.

“There is an agreement on Lachin and it is reflected in the November 9 trilateral statement,” Mirzoyan said. He noted that what Azerbaijan has done and continues to do in Lachin is absolutely illegal.

“Everything else that relates to the rights and security of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh can be discussed in the internationally visible and transparent Stepanakert-Baku format,” the minister said.