Artsakh president meets newly appointed commander of Russian peacekeeping troops

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan during the meeting with the newly appointed commander of the Russian peacekeeping troops, Colonel General Alexander Lentsov, emphasized the role of the Russian peacekeepers in ensuring the security of the people of Artsakh and stability in the region in the created political and military situation.

2023-04-27

“Arayik Harutyunyan conveyed the expectation of the Artsakh authorities from the Russian peacekeeping troops that in a short period of time, the removal of all obstacles to the bilateral communication between Artsakh and Armenia and security will be ensured, in accordance with the commitments assumed by the trilateral statement.

During the meeting the interlocutors also discussed issues related to the activity of the peacekeeping troops, the lifting of the blockade of Artsakh, maintaining of the regime of the Lachin Corridor, guaranteeing the normal functioning of vital infrastructures.