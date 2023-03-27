Yerevan /Mediamax/. The unit of the Azerbaijani armed forces tried to advance in Artsakh.

The Defense Army reported that on March 27, at around 9:00 a.m., the unit of the Azerbaijani armed forces tried to advance towards one of the heights adjacent to the Stepanakert-Lisagor dirt road.

The attempt of the Azerbaijani unit failed due to the actions of the Defense Army servicemen who were carrying out a combat duty there.

The command of the Russian peacekeeping troops were informed about the incident.