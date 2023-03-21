Lavrov speaks about talks between Stepanakert and Baku

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said today that "the representatives of Karabakh and Baku are the ones to decide on the issue of guaranteeing the security of the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh and ensuring their rights.”

“We support the parties, Armenia is also interested in this. Needless to say how important the high-quality agreements are for us,” Sergey Lavrov said at a joint news conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

He said “a package should be set up for the people of Karabakh, where their rights will be recorded, that is, to have a native language, education, preservation of culture and religion, local self-government and economic ties.”

“The people of Karabakh need a package of such rights. Everything will depend on how decent those, the implementation of the agreements depend on, will prove themselves,” the Russian top diplomat concluded.