Putin stresses the need of solving the issues “in a constructive manner”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. In a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the need to solve all issues arising around Nagorno-Karabakh “in a constructive manner, in close contact and interaction of the parties with Russian peacekeepers.”

This is said in the message issued by the Kremlin’s press service.

“Practical aspects of the implementation of the entire set of 2020-2022 agreements between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan were considered, including steps to ensure stability and security on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, to restore economic and transport ties in the region and prepare a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the message runs.