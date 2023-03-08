Artsakh President: Baku says “there will be tougher steps”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan said today that "in the near future we will have various developments, situations that we have to face.”

Office of the Artsakh President reports that Arayik Harutyunyan said this during the extended meeting of the Security Council.

Harutyunyan also unveiled details about the meeting with the Azerbaijani side on March 1.

“The Azerbaijani side conveyed through its channels that either we accept the integration policy, or there will be no solution to the existing problems, on the contrary, there will be tougher and sharper steps.

We do not accept. The overwhelming majority of our people accept that we will not deviate from our right to independence and self-determination. And that means that in the near future we will have various developments, situations that we have to face. We choose to either continue the struggle that we have embarked on, or if there are such moods in the public that we should accept the proposal presented by Azerbaijan, then they have the opportunity to speak up within the scope of their civil rights and say that the path we have chosen is wrong, try to shape those moods, and form a new government in the country. But since we have chosen the path of struggle, please first of all respect our decision and do not react to any such phenomena and do not attach any internal political implications,” Arayik Harutyunyan said.

Touching upon the killing of the police officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Artsakh Republic as a result of an Azerbaijani sabotage on March 5, Artsakh president noted that such provocations are not excluded in the near future.

“We must realize the fact that we have to struggle for a long time and within the framework of that struggle there will be such situations, and we should take preventive measures. We have to calculate all scenarios,” Arayik Harutyunyan said.