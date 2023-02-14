Artsakh president urges the international community to act

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan addressed the international community urging to impose sanctions against Azerbaijan.

“We welcome the clear appeals of the executive and legislative authorities of many countries, as well as international organizations, to Azerbaijan to immediately and unconditionally lift the blockade. Those demands and positions, however, are ineffective in the conditions of Azerbaijan’s fanatical and hateful intransigence. This is why the international community must act, as it has done in other regions when there are early warning signs of genocide,” Arayik Harutyunyan wrote on Facebook.

He noted that they appeal primarily to Russia, the USA and France, which co-chair the OSCE Minsk Group, as well as to all members of the international community, to jointly or individually take effective measures to open Artsakh’s road of life and prevent new crimes.

“We urge them to impose sanctions against all perpetrators and supporters of crimes against the people of Artsakh, and the state of Azerbaijan, among other sanctions, by banning them from entering their own territories and freezing their movable and immovable properties in their countries,” the Artsakh president stated.