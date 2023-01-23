EU Special Representative: Situation over Lachin corridor needs urgent solutions - Mediamax.am

690 views

EU Special Representative: Situation over Lachin corridor needs urgent solutions


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar stated today that the situation around the Lachin corridor is serious and solutions have to urgently be found.

“Back in Yerevan for a day of meetings. The situation around the Lachin corridor is serious and solutions have to urgently be found. I look forward to discussions to explore ways forward. The EU goal remains a comprehensive Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement,” Toivo Klaar wrote on Twitter.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Nagorno Karabakh | January 23, 2023 20:38
Blinken urged Aliyev for “immediate reopening of the Lachin corridor”

Foreign Policy | January 23, 2023 17:06
EU establishes long-term mission in Armenia

Nagorno Karabakh | January 23, 2023 15:30
Azerbaijan cuts gas supply to Artsakh again
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2023