EU Special Representative: Situation over Lachin corridor needs urgent solutions

Yerevan /Mediamax/. EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar stated today that the situation around the Lachin corridor is serious and solutions have to urgently be found.

“Back in Yerevan for a day of meetings. The situation around the Lachin corridor is serious and solutions have to urgently be found. I look forward to discussions to explore ways forward. The EU goal remains a comprehensive Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement,” Toivo Klaar wrote on Twitter.