Pashinyan to Putin: It turns out that Lachin Corridor is not under control of Russian peacekeepers

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated today at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg that "now it turns out that the Lachin corridor is not under the control of Russian peacekeepers.”

“At the moment, the main, most urgent issue is the crisis that we have in the Lachin corridor. You know, the Lachin corridor has been blocked for almost 20 days. This is the area of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh.

I want to remind you that, according to the trilateral statement of the President of the Russian Federation, the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia, the Lachin corridor should be under the control of Russian peacekeepers and the Republic of Azerbaijan guaranteed the unhindered transportation of passengers, cargo, people along the Lachin corridor.

Now it turns out that the Lachin corridor is not under the control of Russian peacekeepers. Of course, I would like to discuss this situation, the existing options,” Pashinyan stated at the beginning of the meeting.