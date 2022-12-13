Yerevan /Mediamax/. Stepanakert-Goris highway remains closed.

Artsakh Information Center reports that hundreds of citizens, including minors remained on the highway.

“Part of them returned to Goris, and the citizens who were in Stepanakert-Shushi zone for hours were transported to Stepanakert accompanied by traffic police officers. The transportation of medical supplies, medicines and patients with serious health problems to Artsakh has become impossible. Negotiations are still underway. Additional information on the developments will be provided,” the news release reads.