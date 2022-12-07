Yerevan is against setting up checkpoint in Lachin corridor - Mediamax.am

Yerevan is against setting up checkpoint in Lachin corridor


Photo: Press service of the Armenian parlament


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan said today that Armenia is against setting up checkpoints in Lachin corridor.

“Let’s not forget that Lachin corridor is under the control of the Russian peacekeepers,” the parliament speaker said.

 

He said that Armenia has not and will not leave Artsakh alone under any circumstances.

 

Commenting on the news that Azerbaijani “ecologists” were in the Ivanyan community today and held talks with the peacekeepers, Alen Simonyan said that according to the information he has, the representatives of Artsakh were also present. Nevertheless, the National Assembly speaker assessed Azerbaijan’s steps as “provocation.”

 

Alen Simonyan also said that a meeting between Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev will probably take place by the end of the year.

