We must continue to struggle in all directions, Ruben Vardanyan says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan commented today on the December 3 incident, when a group of Azerbaijanis closed Stepanakert-Goris road.
At a working consultation today in the administration of Askeran region, Ruben Vardanyan said:
“We face a lot of serious dangers and challenges, but I am confident that we will overcome them. Our struggle for the right to live on our land, for the future of our children continues. And this is the struggle of all Armenians.”
“We must become strong, united, for them not to be able to solve the issue in a way unacceptable to us. We must continue our struggle in all directions: diplomatic, military, political, informational. We must be vigilant,” he added.
